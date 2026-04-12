Left Menu

Juno Joule Pioneers Sustainable Energy with Telangana CBG Project

Juno Joule Bio Fuels kickstarts its flagship CBG project in Telangana's Narmetta Industrial area, marking a milestone in sustainable waste-to-energy solutions. This project, part of a larger cluster of 10 CBG plants, will transform agricultural residue and organic waste into clean fuel, promoting a circular economy and energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:09 IST
Juno Joule Pioneers Sustainable Energy with Telangana CBG Project
  • Country:
  • India

Juno Joule Bio Fuels Private Ltd has announced the commencement of its flagship Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) project in Telangana's Siddipet district. This key initiative is set to enhance India's clean energy infrastructure by converting waste to fuel in the Narmetta Industrial area.

The ambitious project, which is part of a cluster comprising 10 CBG plants, will drastically transform how agricultural and organic waste is reused. With a planned investment of Rs 700 crore, it aims to produce 100 tons per day of sustainable energy. The phased project completion is anticipated by 2029–2030.

Tapping into government schemes, Juno Joule's plants will integrate with existing gas networks to ensure a steady supply for industrial and mobility uses. By doing so, they meet both environmental and economic objectives, supporting India's shift to low-carbon energy and benefiting rural communities, officials said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Alleges Massive BJP Scheme to Topple TMC

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Massive BJP Scheme to Topple TMC

 India
2
Trump's Oil Gamble: High Stakes and Political Fallout

Trump's Oil Gamble: High Stakes and Political Fallout

 Global
3
Thrills and Deals: A Weekend of Sports Highlights

Thrills and Deals: A Weekend of Sports Highlights

 Global
4
Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit to Transform Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit to Transform Uttarakhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026