Juno Joule Pioneers Sustainable Energy with Telangana CBG Project

Juno Joule Bio Fuels Private Ltd has announced the commencement of its flagship Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) project in Telangana's Siddipet district. This key initiative is set to enhance India's clean energy infrastructure by converting waste to fuel in the Narmetta Industrial area.

The ambitious project, which is part of a cluster comprising 10 CBG plants, will drastically transform how agricultural and organic waste is reused. With a planned investment of Rs 700 crore, it aims to produce 100 tons per day of sustainable energy. The phased project completion is anticipated by 2029–2030.

Tapping into government schemes, Juno Joule's plants will integrate with existing gas networks to ensure a steady supply for industrial and mobility uses. By doing so, they meet both environmental and economic objectives, supporting India's shift to low-carbon energy and benefiting rural communities, officials said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)