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Oil & Dollar Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Iran Stalemate

Oil and the dollar surged after unsuccessful U.S.-Iran talks, leaving energy exports uncertain. This increased oil prices, impacting markets and inflation fears. As U.S. possibly blocks Iranian oil at Hormuz, markets react, projecting potential central bank interest rate hikes amid geopolitical tensions and economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 04:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 04:53 IST
Oil & Dollar Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Iran Stalemate
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Oil and the dollar surged on Monday after U.S.-Iran negotiations failed to produce a deal, maintaining a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East. The failed talks intensified uncertainty about energy exports, with Asian markets expected to decli...

The euro dropped 0.5% to $1.1672, following deadlocked discussions in Islamabad. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. Navy plans to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has effectively restricted one of the world's key energy chokep...

The unexpected developments unnerved investors, as oil's rise unveiled inflation fears impacting bond markets. Central banks may face pressure to raise interest rates, diverging from pre-war forecasts. Meanwhile, analysts predict ongoing volatility...

Concern about potential U.S. strikes on Iran raised the prospect of damage to regional energy infrastructure. This geopolitical uncertainty heightened market volatility, affecting currencies and treasuries. President Trump acknowledged the sustained...

Fiona Cincotta, City Index market analyst, commented on the volatile scenario, indicating market struggles due to uncertainty. Saul Kavonic, MST Marquee analyst, highlighted U.S. actions' influence, which complicated market conditions.

(Additi...

With multiple risk factors at play, including possible oil blockades and military actions, global markets faced substantial swings. Investors braced for heightened inflation and currency pressures, disrupting previous patterns anticipated pre-war. M...

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