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Pope Leo's Historic African Tour: A Call for Global Attention

Pope Leo embarks on a groundbreaking 10-day tour across Africa, visiting Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea. Aimed at highlighting the continent's needs, this is his first African visit. A significant event includes a major mass in Cameroon. The tour addresses key issues like natural resource exploitation and political corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 05:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 05:34 IST
Pope Leo's Historic African Tour: A Call for Global Attention
Pope Leo

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, is commencing a monumental 10-day journey through four African nations. Starting in Algeria, he aims to draw global focus to the continent, home to over a fifth of the world's Catholics.

The tour will witness the pope covering 18,000 km, making stops in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea. Known for his criticism of the Iran war, this marks Leo's second major international outing since taking office.

While the tour seeks to foster Catholic-Muslim dialogue and address corruption, its highlight is expected in Cameroon with a mass attracting 600,000 attendees. The visit underscores Africa's burgeoning Catholic population and regional socio-political challenges.

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