Pope Leo's Historic African Tour: A Call for Global Attention

Pope Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, is commencing a monumental 10-day journey through four African nations. Starting in Algeria, he aims to draw global focus to the continent, home to over a fifth of the world's Catholics.

The tour will witness the pope covering 18,000 km, making stops in Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea. Known for his criticism of the Iran war, this marks Leo's second major international outing since taking office.

While the tour seeks to foster Catholic-Muslim dialogue and address corruption, its highlight is expected in Cameroon with a mass attracting 600,000 attendees. The visit underscores Africa's burgeoning Catholic population and regional socio-political challenges.