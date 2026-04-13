China's Renewables Surge Amid Global Energy Turmoil

China is likely to benefit from the energy disruptions caused by the Iran war. As global demand grows for renewable energy, China's dominance in the clean technology sector positions it to capitalize on this trend.

With the Strait of Hormuz mostly closed and energy costs panic-spiking, nations are increasingly investing in renewables. China's expertise in electric vehicle and battery production sees it well-placed to meet this demand.

Globally, rising gasoline prices are accelerating a shift, benefiting China, which was already extending its lead in clean energy technologies prior to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)