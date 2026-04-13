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China's Renewables Surge Amid Global Energy Turmoil

China stands to gain from the energy disruptions prompted by the Iran war, as countries gravitate towards renewable energy solutions. Amid rising global demand for clean technologies, China's leadership in electric vehicle and battery production positions it to significantly benefit as nations reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:13 IST
China's Renewables Surge Amid Global Energy Turmoil
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China is likely to benefit from the energy disruptions caused by the Iran war. As global demand grows for renewable energy, China's dominance in the clean technology sector positions it to capitalize on this trend.

With the Strait of Hormuz mostly closed and energy costs panic-spiking, nations are increasingly investing in renewables. China's expertise in electric vehicle and battery production sees it well-placed to meet this demand.

Globally, rising gasoline prices are accelerating a shift, benefiting China, which was already extending its lead in clean energy technologies prior to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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