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Piper Serica Deploys Rs 210 Crore in High-Growth Tech Startups

Piper Serica, a Mumbai-based asset management firm, has invested Rs 210 crore in over 33 startups through its Category I Alternative Investment Fund. With Rs 63 crore remaining, the investments target early-stage, tech-focused companies in sectors like deeptech and fintech, reflecting a strategic sector concentration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Piper Serica, an asset management firm based in Mumbai, announced on Monday the deployment of nearly Rs 210 crore across more than 33 startups through its Category I Alternative Investment Fund.

From a total corpus of Rs 273 crore, Rs 63 crore is yet to be deployed, expected over the next two to three months. The SEBI-registered fund focuses on early-stage, technology-first companies in high-growth sectors like deeptech, fintech, artificial intelligence, spacetech, defence, semiconductors, and biosciences.

Ajay Modi, Director at Piper Serica, commented on India's shift from consumption-led to capability-led growth. He noted that significant initiatives in defence, semiconductors, and space are spurring industrial demand, with the fund strategically backing founders tackling structurally challenging problems with strong focus on intellectual property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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