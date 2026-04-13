European Market Jitters: Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Concerns
European stock futures dropped over 1% on Monday due to faltering Middle East peace talks. The U.S. might block the Strait of Hormuz, spiking oil prices and inflation fears. Investor focus shifts to the European Central Bank's possible interest rate hikes amid geopolitical tensions.
European stock futures faced a significant decline of over 1% on Monday. This downturn follows unsuccessful U.S.-Iran negotiations, which dashed hopes for a quick resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index futures slid 1.3% by early morning GMT. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 futures experienced similar declines, exacerbated by the United States' announcement to potentially blockade the Strait of Hormuz, potentially disrupting Iranian oil exports.
Oil prices surged past the $100 per barrel mark, reigniting inflation concerns. The potential for geopolitical instability has led investors to anticipate a shift in the European Central Bank's monetary policy, with predictions of interest rate hikes by year-end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oil prices rise in early market trading after US says it will block Iranian ports starting Monday, reports AP.
Oil Prices Soar as U.S. Strikes Against Iranian Shipping Disrupt Global Markets
Haiti's Spiraling Crisis: Oil Prices, Hunger, and Impossible Tradeoffs
Inflation Surges as Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Conflict
European Central Bank Backs Bold Steps for EU Capital Markets Integration