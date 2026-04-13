European Market Jitters: Middle East Conflict Sparks Economic Concerns

European stock futures faced a significant decline of over 1% on Monday. This downturn follows unsuccessful U.S.-Iran negotiations, which dashed hopes for a quick resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index futures slid 1.3% by early morning GMT. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 futures experienced similar declines, exacerbated by the United States' announcement to potentially blockade the Strait of Hormuz, potentially disrupting Iranian oil exports.

Oil prices surged past the $100 per barrel mark, reigniting inflation concerns. The potential for geopolitical instability has led investors to anticipate a shift in the European Central Bank's monetary policy, with predictions of interest rate hikes by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)