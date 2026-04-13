NIA Arrests Key Figures in Malda Violence Case Amid Rising Tensions

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant action in the Malda violence case, arresting three individuals, including Gulam Rabbani, a leader of the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Preliminary investigations have pointed towards a complex conspiracy and a premeditated assault.

Two Congress workers, Shahdath Husaain and Asif Sheikh, have also been apprehended in connection with organizing a separate meeting to mobilize a crowd ahead of the attack. The anti-terror agency's findings suggest the incident was a calculated move to create unrest.

The standoff, fueled by mass deletions from the electoral rolls, led to thousands besieging government officials at Kaliachak-II. The Supreme Court's directive prompted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to involve NIA, stressing the need for a central agency to investigate the 'deliberate and calculated' attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)