Left Menu

NIA Arrests Key Figures in Malda Violence Case Amid Rising Tensions

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three individuals, including a leader of the Indian Secular Front, in connection with the Malda violence case. Investigations suggest a pre-planned attack to destabilize the region. The situation was exacerbated by mass electoral roll deletions, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:31 IST
NIA Arrests Key Figures in Malda Violence Case Amid Rising Tensions
National Investigation Agency (File Photo/NIA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken significant action in the Malda violence case, arresting three individuals, including Gulam Rabbani, a leader of the Indian Secular Front (ISF). Preliminary investigations have pointed towards a complex conspiracy and a premeditated assault.

Two Congress workers, Shahdath Husaain and Asif Sheikh, have also been apprehended in connection with organizing a separate meeting to mobilize a crowd ahead of the attack. The anti-terror agency's findings suggest the incident was a calculated move to create unrest.

The standoff, fueled by mass deletions from the electoral rolls, led to thousands besieging government officials at Kaliachak-II. The Supreme Court's directive prompted the Election Commission of India (ECI) to involve NIA, stressing the need for a central agency to investigate the 'deliberate and calculated' attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Mineral Autonomy: Pushing Towards Self-Reliance

India's Mineral Autonomy: Pushing Towards Self-Reliance

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims in Gujarat: Seven Dead in Road Accident

Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims in Gujarat: Seven Dead in Road Accident

 India
3
Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

 Global
4
Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026