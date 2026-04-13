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Germany's Energy Tax Cut to Tackle Price Surge

Germany plans to reduce energy taxes on diesel and petrol temporarily to ease price burdens resulting from the conflict in Iran. Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced this fiscal measure alongside other reforms, including a new health insurance law set to be enacted by the end of April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:00 IST
Germany's Energy Tax Cut to Tackle Price Surge
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a bid to alleviate the financial strain on consumers due to the soaring fuel prices prompted by the ongoing conflict in Iran, Germany will temporarily slash its energy tax on diesel and petrol. Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed that the reduction, amounting to approximately 0.17 euros ($0.20) per litre, will be in effect for two months.

This decision follows intense negotiations among coalition partners, culminating in a suite of measures aimed at economic stabilization. In addition to the tax reduction, Merz highlighted the forthcoming introduction of a draft law pertaining to statutory health insurance, echoing recommendations made by a dedicated commission.

The health insurance reform, slated for enactment at the end of April, underscores the government's commitment to structural changes in response to current economic challenges. As Germany navigates these turbulent times, Merz's measures signal a proactive approach to safeguarding both consumers and the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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