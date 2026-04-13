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Pope Leo Advocates for Peace Amid Tensions

Pope Leo expressed his commitment to continue opposing war and promoting peace initiatives after remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Church. During his visit to Algiers, Leo emphasized the misuse of Christian teachings and the need for multilateral dialogue to resolve global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:28 IST
Pope Leo Advocates for Peace Amid Tensions
Pope Leo

Pope Leo confirmed his ongoing commitment to advocate against war following President Donald Trump's critical remarks aimed at the leader of the Catholic Church.

Speaking aboard a flight to Algiers, Pope Leo, the Church's first U.S. pope, is setting out on a significant 10-day tour across four African nations.

The pontiff condemned the misuse of the Christian message and expressed his plans to promote peace and foster dialogues, stressing that too many innocent lives are currently at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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