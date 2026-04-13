Pope Leo Advocates for Peace Amid Tensions

Pope Leo confirmed his ongoing commitment to advocate against war following President Donald Trump's critical remarks aimed at the leader of the Catholic Church.

Speaking aboard a flight to Algiers, Pope Leo, the Church's first U.S. pope, is setting out on a significant 10-day tour across four African nations.

The pontiff condemned the misuse of the Christian message and expressed his plans to promote peace and foster dialogues, stressing that too many innocent lives are currently at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)