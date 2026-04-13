India's Coal Stockpile: A Path to Mineral Self-Reliance

In a significant development, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has announced that India currently holds over 200 million tonnes of coal, ensuring a 90-day supply across the country. This marks a stark contrast to previous situations where reserves covered just 21 to 25 days of demand.

Speaking at a roadshow organized by the Mines Ministry regarding the 7th Tranche Auction of critical mineral blocks, Minister Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to achieving self-reliance in the minerals sector. Highlighting opportunities in urban mining and coal gasification, he encouraged private enterprises to join forces with public sector units and state governments.

Union Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal noted remarkable progress in auctioning mineral blocks, citing a total of 684 blocks auctioned since 2015. Special focus lies on critical minerals, described as a 'sunrise sector,' with strategic auctions driving future growth and self-reliance.