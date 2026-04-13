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India's Coal Stockpile: A Path to Mineral Self-Reliance

India maintains over 200 million tonnes of coal, sufficient for 90 days, aiming for mineral self-reliance. Critical mineral auctions progress, enhancing transparency and efficiency. Union Minister Reddy and Mines Secretary Goyal highlight opportunities in urban mining and gasification, urging collaboration among sectors to boost domestic mineral extraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:30 IST
India's Coal Stockpile: A Path to Mineral Self-Reliance
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In a significant development, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy has announced that India currently holds over 200 million tonnes of coal, ensuring a 90-day supply across the country. This marks a stark contrast to previous situations where reserves covered just 21 to 25 days of demand.

Speaking at a roadshow organized by the Mines Ministry regarding the 7th Tranche Auction of critical mineral blocks, Minister Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to achieving self-reliance in the minerals sector. Highlighting opportunities in urban mining and coal gasification, he encouraged private enterprises to join forces with public sector units and state governments.

Union Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal noted remarkable progress in auctioning mineral blocks, citing a total of 684 blocks auctioned since 2015. Special focus lies on critical minerals, described as a 'sunrise sector,' with strategic auctions driving future growth and self-reliance.

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