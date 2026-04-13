Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Mega Budget for Public Welfare & Development

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, chaired a pivotal cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya on Monday, where the council of ministers sanctioned a substantial budget of approximately Rs 19,810 crore aimed at public welfare and developmental works across the state.

Major decisions included the approval of Rs 286.26 crore for the Midwasa Medium Irrigation Project in Sagar district, which will benefit around 7,200 hectares of farmland in 27 villages. The cabinet also allocated Rs 10,801 crore for the Public Works Department to oversee the development and maintenance of roads and related infrastructure.

Furthermore, the cabinet advanced rural development, granting Rs 3,553.35 crore for schemes such as the Mid-Day Meal. Additionally, Rs 2,250 crore was approved for the Agricultural Mechanisation initiative, along with Rs 1,674 crore for new medical colleges, and Rs 1,005 crore for ongoing health services related to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)