Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Mega Budget for Public Welfare & Development

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav led a cabinet meeting approving Rs 19,810 crore for state welfare projects. Key allocations include irrigation, PWD developments, medical colleges, and women and child welfare schemes. The initiatives aim to boost infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and support for local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Mega Budget for Public Welfare & Development
MP CM Mohan Yadav is chairing the cabinet meeting (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, chaired a pivotal cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya on Monday, where the council of ministers sanctioned a substantial budget of approximately Rs 19,810 crore aimed at public welfare and developmental works across the state.

Major decisions included the approval of Rs 286.26 crore for the Midwasa Medium Irrigation Project in Sagar district, which will benefit around 7,200 hectares of farmland in 27 villages. The cabinet also allocated Rs 10,801 crore for the Public Works Department to oversee the development and maintenance of roads and related infrastructure.

Furthermore, the cabinet advanced rural development, granting Rs 3,553.35 crore for schemes such as the Mid-Day Meal. Additionally, Rs 2,250 crore was approved for the Agricultural Mechanisation initiative, along with Rs 1,674 crore for new medical colleges, and Rs 1,005 crore for ongoing health services related to the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: A Leap in Regional Connectivity and Wildlife Preservation

Delhi-Dehradun Corridor: A Leap in Regional Connectivity and Wildlife Preser...

 India
2
Karnataka Chief Minister Accuses Centre of 'Betrayal' Over Project Funds

Karnataka Chief Minister Accuses Centre of 'Betrayal' Over Project Funds

 India
3
Resilient Operations: National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain's Success Story

Resilient Operations: National Bank of Umm Al-Qaiwain's Success Story

 Global
4
Punjab Assembly Enacts Stricter Punishments for Sacrilege Acts

Punjab Assembly Enacts Stricter Punishments for Sacrilege Acts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026