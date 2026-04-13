Navigating Diplomatic Waters: Iran and India's Strait of Hormuz Strategy

Iranian Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, announced that Iran is maintaining 'good contact' with the Indian government on vital shipping routes. The dialogue centers on ensuring the safe passage of Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic waterway has become a focal point due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict that began in February. The tension has resulted in shipping restrictions through the route, which carries 40% of India's crude oil imports.

This development is crucial as it affects trade and oil supply between Iran and India, highlighting the delicate balance of international relations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)