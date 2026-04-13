Ensuring Seamless LPG Supply Amidst Digital Transition

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has assured citizens that LPG supplies remain stable across the country, advising against panic purchasing and emphasizing the importance of responsible consumption practices.

With a strong distribution network in place, the Ministry confirmed that LPG availability is being rigorously monitored and managed to ensure unhindered access for households nationwide. This effort helps maintain the essential supply line during all times.

The Ministry also noted the increasing trend of digital platform adoption for LPG bookings. Data shows that nearly 95% of consumers now utilize online methods such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile applications. MoPNG encourages this shift towards digital to help avoid congestion at distribution points and to ensure seamless service delivery across the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)