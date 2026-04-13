UK Enforces Maritime Restrictions Around Iran

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has issued a statement regarding new maritime access restrictions effective from 1400 UTC on Monday. These restrictions affect Iranian ports and coastal areas, including strategic points such as the Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Strait of Hormuz.

The imposed restrictions apply universally to all vessels, regardless of their national flag, that engage with Iranian ports, oil terminals, or coastal facilities. This announcement marks a significant move affecting global maritime trade dynamics in the region.

Such restrictions could have profound implications for shipping routes and international trade, as the areas involved are critical maritime zones. Potential impacts on oil transportation and associated trade activities are anticipated.