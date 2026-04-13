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BJP Amplifies Women's Voices in Push for Landmark Nari Shakti Bill

The BJP is fielding women spokespersons in TV debates as PM Modi announces the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for women's reservation in legislatures. Set for implementation by 2029, the bill promises 33% seats for women post-delimitation, despite census delays, aiming for cross-party support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:03 IST
BJP Amplifies Women's Voices in Push for Landmark Nari Shakti Bill
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strategically positioned women spokespersons in television debates this week as part of its campaign for the Women's Reservation Bill, party officials revealed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the forthcoming Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a defining decision of the 21st century, underscoring its significance for 'Nari Shakti'—women's empowerment—at the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' in New Delhi.

At the same event, PM Modi set 2029 as the deadline for the implementation of this landmark legislation, which aims to reserve 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He emphasized the necessity of bipartisan collaboration to advance the proposed constitutional amendment, linking it to the new census and delimitation process. Due to current census delays, the government intends to use data from the 2011 census for planning purposes.

Modi's address underlined the unanimous demand across party lines to enforce the act by 2029. Highlighting the importance of mutual cooperation, he announced a special parliamentary session commencing April 16 to deliberate the amendment. The bill aims to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 through delimitation, while maintaining the status quo on SC/ST reservations without separate provisions for OBCs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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