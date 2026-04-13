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Ukraine Faces Inflation Surge Amidst Middle East Conflict and EU Loan Hopes

Higher oil prices stemming from Middle East conflict risk increasing Ukraine's inflation rates by up to 2.8 percentage points, according to the National Bank of Ukraine. Governor Andriy Pyshnyi expressed optimism over Hungary's election results facilitating a delayed EU loan. The central bank remains committed to reducing inflation to 5% within three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:55 IST
Ukraine Faces Inflation Surge Amidst Middle East Conflict and EU Loan Hopes
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Ukraine is at risk of experiencing a significant inflation hike due to rising oil prices caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. National Bank of Ukraine Governor Andriy Pyshnyi noted that inflation rates could rise by 1.5 to 2.8 percentage points.

Despite these challenges, Pyshnyi welcomed the recent political changes in Hungary, where President Viktor Orban was ousted from office. He anticipates this shift could expedite the European Union's long-delayed loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine.

Highlighting a strategic approach, Ukraine's central bank remains steadfast in its objective to lower inflation to 5% over the next three years, employing all strategies and resources available to achieve this goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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