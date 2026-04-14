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Markets Rally Amid Hopes for Middle East Peace Resolution

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose over 1% as optimism grew for a peaceful resolution in the Middle East. Despite failed talks between the U.S. and Iran, investor sentiment remained buoyed by confidence in the ceasefire and subdued oil prices, although concerns about inflation lingered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:18 IST
Markets Rally Amid Hopes for Middle East Peace Resolution
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The U.S. stock market experienced a notable rise on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes each rallying over 1%. Investors were cautiously optimistic of a resolution to the ongoing Middle East war, brushing aside the unsuccessful negotiations between the United States and Iran over the weekend.

The market gained momentum in the afternoon after President Trump stated Iran's desire for a deal, although he pledged to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The President's comments followed the U.S. military's strategic move to block ships leaving Iranian ports, and subsequent threats from Tehran targeting its Gulf neighbors.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, sectors like financial services and technology saw gains, buoyed by significant plays from companies such as Microsoft and Oracle. However, defensive sectors and Goldman Sachs underperformed amid tempered earnings expectations and economic challenges.

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