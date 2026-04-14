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Qantas Airways Faces Turbulence with Rising Fuel Costs and Strategic Shift

Qantas Airways announced an increase in its fuel cost outlook due to volatile jet fuel prices following the Middle East conflict. The airline has postponed a share buyback and plans to adjust its routes and fares. Despite hedging crude exposure, it remains vulnerable to jet fuel price hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:00 IST
Qantas Airways Faces Turbulence with Rising Fuel Costs and Strategic Shift
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Qantas Airways has announced a revision in its fuel cost forecast amid surging jet fuel prices caused by geopolitical disturbances in the Middle East, leading to a sharp rise in oil prices.

The Australian carrier is adapting by increasing fares and shifting flight capacities to more resilient international routes, notably in Europe, while decreasing domestic flights. Meanwhile, its planned share buyback is postponed, reflecting the airline's cautious financial strategy amidst rising fuel expenses.

Industry experts suggest potential further measures like fuel surcharges could be introduced, as elevated and unhedged refinery costs continue to significantly impact the Australian airline industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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