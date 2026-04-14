Qantas Airways Faces Turbulence with Rising Fuel Costs and Strategic Shift

Qantas Airways has announced a revision in its fuel cost forecast amid surging jet fuel prices caused by geopolitical disturbances in the Middle East, leading to a sharp rise in oil prices.

The Australian carrier is adapting by increasing fares and shifting flight capacities to more resilient international routes, notably in Europe, while decreasing domestic flights. Meanwhile, its planned share buyback is postponed, reflecting the airline's cautious financial strategy amidst rising fuel expenses.

Industry experts suggest potential further measures like fuel surcharges could be introduced, as elevated and unhedged refinery costs continue to significantly impact the Australian airline industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)