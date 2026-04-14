Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029
The Upper Sileru Power House in Andhra Pradesh is poised for a significant upgrade with a 1,350 MW pumped storage facility planned by 2029. This project will enhance the region's energy infrastructure by offering grid-scale energy storage, supporting the integration of renewable energy, and improving peak load management.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move to bolster its energy infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House is set to undergo a major expansion. The government announced plans to integrate a 1,350 MW pumped storage facility by 2029, aimed at enhancing grid stability and reducing energy wastage.
The facility will consist of nine reversible units, each with a capacity of 150 MW, transforming the region into a hub for renewable energy solutions. This initiative represents a leap forward in large-scale energy storage, acting as a 'battery for the grid' by utilizing excess renewable energy during low-demand periods.
Once operational, the expanded facility is expected to play a crucial role in Andhra Pradesh's transition towards sustainable energy, complementing its legacy 240 MW hydroelectric power generation. The upgrade marks a blend of historical strength and future readiness, ensuring reliable energy supply for the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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