Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029

In a landmark move to bolster its energy infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House is set to undergo a major expansion. The government announced plans to integrate a 1,350 MW pumped storage facility by 2029, aimed at enhancing grid stability and reducing energy wastage.

The facility will consist of nine reversible units, each with a capacity of 150 MW, transforming the region into a hub for renewable energy solutions. This initiative represents a leap forward in large-scale energy storage, acting as a 'battery for the grid' by utilizing excess renewable energy during low-demand periods.

Once operational, the expanded facility is expected to play a crucial role in Andhra Pradesh's transition towards sustainable energy, complementing its legacy 240 MW hydroelectric power generation. The upgrade marks a blend of historical strength and future readiness, ensuring reliable energy supply for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)