High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault
Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed Delhi Police to ensure security for an Army brigadier and his family following an assault incident in Delhi. The attack happened after the officer objected to public alcohol consumption. A prompt investigation and strict action were emphasized by Sandhu, ensuring citizens' safety.
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In response to an assault on an Army brigadier and his family in Vasant Enclave, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered full security for the victims. The incident, which occurred on April 11, involved men reportedly attacking the officer and his son while threatening his wife.
Lieutenant Governor Sandhu, expressing deep concern, has actively engaged with law enforcement and the involved Army officer. He spoke with Brigadier P.S. Arora and the Police Commissioner, pushing for a rapid investigation to hold the attackers accountable.
The attack followed after the brigadier objected to two men consuming alcohol publicly in a parked car. The city police have been directed to investigate swiftly and ensure justice is served, reinforcing the administration's commitment to public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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