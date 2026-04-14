Liquidity Surge Eases Overnight Money Market Rates

Overnight money market rates have decreased by approximately 0.6% over the last two weeks owing to improved liquidity in the banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India's data revealed that rates fell to 4.73% as of April 10 from 5.34% on April 2.

This change is attributed to the maturity of significant government securities, creating a surplus in system liquidity, with the RBI initiating reverse repo auctions to regulate excess funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)