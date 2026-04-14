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Liquidity Surge Eases Overnight Money Market Rates

Over the past two weeks, overnight money market rates in India have decreased by 0.6% as the banking system's liquidity improved. The Reserve Bank of India reported a surplus due to maturing government securities, prompting the RBI to conduct reverse repo auctions to manage this excess liquidity effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:15 IST
Liquidity Surge Eases Overnight Money Market Rates
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  • India

Overnight money market rates have decreased by approximately 0.6% over the last two weeks owing to improved liquidity in the banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India's data revealed that rates fell to 4.73% as of April 10 from 5.34% on April 2.

This change is attributed to the maturity of significant government securities, creating a surplus in system liquidity, with the RBI initiating reverse repo auctions to regulate excess funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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