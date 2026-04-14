UK Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Hopes

UK stock markets experienced an uplift on Tuesday, driven by industrial and financial sectors amid renewed hopes of peace negotiations between the United States and Iran. Despite economic challenges highlighted by the IMF's downgraded UK growth forecast, optimism in global equities provided a welcome lift for investors.

The prestigious FTSE 100 index saw a 0.25% increase, closing at 10,609.06, ending a three-day decline. In parallel, the midcap FTSE 250 reported a 2% rise. However, the energy sector faced setbacks, with BP and Shell shares falling due to volatile oil prices, which lingered near $95 per barrel.

In contrast, the financial sector posted gains with major banks like NatWest and Standard Chartered climbing. Precious metal miners also benefited as gold and silver prices rose, while the travel, leisure, and luxury sectors noted significant advances, including Carnival and Burberry shares increasing amid shifting market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)