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Tragedy Strikes: Vedanta Power Plant Blast Claims Lives in Chhattisgarh

A devastating explosion at a Vedanta Ltd power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district resulted in at least 11 fatalities and injured 22 others. The blast occurred in a boiler tube of the Singhitarai plant. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, and rescue operations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sakti | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Vedanta Power Plant Blast Claims Lives in Chhattisgarh
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A devastating incident unfolded at Vedanta Ltd's power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district when a boiler tube explosion caused the deaths of at least 11 workers and injured 22 more. Initial reports, as per Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur, indicate that the blast took place on Tuesday afternoon, but the exact cause remains undetermined.

Four workers lost their lives instantly, while seven others succumbed to injuries in nearby hospitals. The injured are currently receiving medical care in Raigarh district. Immediately following the explosion, local administration and police teams mobilized for rescue operations, evacuating staff from the overheated vicinity.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the tragic event, promising government support for the victims' families. A thorough investigation is underway, coordinated by plant management and local authorities. Vedanta Ltd is prioritizing medical treatment for the affected and is working alongside medical teams and local officials to manage the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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