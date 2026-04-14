Pakistan's Pivotal Role in West Asia Peace Talks

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the potential global implications of ongoing tensions in West Asia during discussions on strategic dialogue between the US and Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif informed Zardari about the outcomes of historic 21-hour talks between the US and Iran, marking their first direct dialogue since 1979. The talks, however, did not yield a lasting peace agreement.

As Pakistan continues its peace-making efforts, President Zardari praised the country's initiative and the proactive diplomacy of its leaders, reiterating Pakistan's role as a crucial mediator on the international stage.