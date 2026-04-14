GAIL Powers Ahead with Ambitious Solar Investments

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Limited has unveiled plans to invest Rs 3,800 crore in solar energy projects across Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. This initiative aims to install 700 MW of solar power as part of GAIL's strategy towards clean energy and achieving its net-zero targets.

GAIL intends to develop a major 600-MW solar project equipped with a 550-MWh battery energy storage system at the TUSCO Solar Park in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This particular venture is designed to meet the power demands of its petrochemical plant in Pata.

In Maharashtra, GAIL will set up a 100-MW solar project with a 22-MWh storage system in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to serve its PDH-PP plant in Raigad. Once operational, GAIL's renewable energy capacity is expected to more than double, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)