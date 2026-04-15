Markets Rally as U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Signal Hope Amid Ongoing Tensions

Wall Street sustained its rally on Tuesday as hope for U.S.-Iran peace talks emerged. Market indices surged despite continued geopolitical tensions, with the Dow Jones climbing 0.63%, the S&P 500 up 1.11%, and Nasdaq advancing 1.84%.

President Donald Trump stated that discussions might resume in Pakistan within the next two days, concentrating on the critical Strait of Hormuz, nuclear activity, and sanctions. This prospective diplomatic engagement comes amid a backdrop of uncertainties surrounding Iran's ports blockade.

International markets mirrored Wall Street's optimism, as Europe's STOXX 600 also saw gains. Meanwhile, oil prices declined amid prospects of dialogue, and the dollar's safe-haven allure waned, further influencing global trading environments.