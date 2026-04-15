Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh

A blast at Vedanta's power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has resulted in 14 fatalities, with numerous others injured. The incident occurred when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam exploded. Investigations have been launched, and both compensation and medical assistance have been announced for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sakti | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll following an explosion at Vedanta's power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has climbed to 14 after a worker succumbed to injuries, police reported on Wednesday.

The devastating incident happened Tuesday afternoon, where a steel tube transporting high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine ruptured at the plant located in Singhitarai village.

In response, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced compensation plans and ordered a comprehensive investigation, promising stringent measures against those found culpable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab

Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab

 India
2
Revolutionizing Urban Energy: Mumbai's Landmark HVDC Transmission Link

Revolutionizing Urban Energy: Mumbai's Landmark HVDC Transmission Link

 India
3
Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move

Emergency Meeting on Delimitation: CM Stalin's Strategic Move

 India
4
Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

Tragic Real Estate Dispute: Grisly Murder of Realtor Engulfs Vijayapura

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026