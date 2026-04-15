Tragedy Strikes: Blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh
A blast at Vedanta's power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has resulted in 14 fatalities, with numerous others injured. The incident occurred when a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam exploded. Investigations have been launched, and both compensation and medical assistance have been announced for victims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sakti | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The death toll following an explosion at Vedanta's power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district has climbed to 14 after a worker succumbed to injuries, police reported on Wednesday.
The devastating incident happened Tuesday afternoon, where a steel tube transporting high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine ruptured at the plant located in Singhitarai village.
In response, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced compensation plans and ordered a comprehensive investigation, promising stringent measures against those found culpable.
(With inputs from agencies.)