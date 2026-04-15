Hopes for U.S.-Iran Talks Calm Global Markets
Asian stocks mirrored Wall Street's rise amid optimism over potential U.S.-Iran peace talks that kept oil prices below $100 a barrel. Meanwhile, European markets prepared for a modest opening. The U.S. dollar regained stability after a losing streak, and global markets reacted positively to diplomatic signals.
Asian stocks followed Wall Street's upward trend on Wednesday, buoyed by renewed optimism over U.S.-Iran peace talks that kept oil prices under $100 per barrel. The U.S. dollar stabilized following a seven-day decline, although European markets expected a quieter start, with futures slightly down.
President Donald Trump announced the possibility of resuming talks with Iran in Pakistan, following the collapse of weekend negotiations. This U.S. diplomatic overture, perceived as a negotiating tactic, soothed market tensions, leading Brent crude futures to climb 1% after a significant drop.
Investor enthusiasm soared, with MSCI's Asia-Pacific index, Japan's Nikkei, and South Korea's KOSPI all recording gains. On Wall Street, indexes reached new heights as hopeful signs of peace talks tempered inflation fears. U.S. Treasury yields also dipped, reflecting cautious optimism amid geopolitical uncertainties.
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