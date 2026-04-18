Women's Quota Bill Defeat Sparks Political Outcry

In a heated aftermath of the Constitution amendment bill's failure to pass, aimed at increasing legislative seats for women, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress.

Rijiju accused the party of anti-women partisanship, asserting that the opposition was celebrating the deprivation of women's rights.

He warned that Congress would face the consequences, with the bill needing a two-thirds majority but achieving only 298 out of 528 votes in favor in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)