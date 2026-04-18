Women's Quota Bill Defeat Sparks Political Outcry
A day after the defeat of a bill aimed at increasing seats in legislatures for women, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju targeted the Congress, accusing it of being anti-women. The opposition is claimed to have deprived women of their rights, with the Union minister insisting that the Congress stands exposed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated aftermath of the Constitution amendment bill's failure to pass, aimed at increasing legislative seats for women, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress.
Rijiju accused the party of anti-women partisanship, asserting that the opposition was celebrating the deprivation of women's rights.
He warned that Congress would face the consequences, with the bill needing a two-thirds majority but achieving only 298 out of 528 votes in favor in the Lok Sabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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