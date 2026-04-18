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Women's Quota Bill Defeat Sparks Political Outcry

A day after the defeat of a bill aimed at increasing seats in legislatures for women, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju targeted the Congress, accusing it of being anti-women. The opposition is claimed to have deprived women of their rights, with the Union minister insisting that the Congress stands exposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:57 IST
Women's Quota Bill Defeat Sparks Political Outcry
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  • India

In a heated aftermath of the Constitution amendment bill's failure to pass, aimed at increasing legislative seats for women, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress.

Rijiju accused the party of anti-women partisanship, asserting that the opposition was celebrating the deprivation of women's rights.

He warned that Congress would face the consequences, with the bill needing a two-thirds majority but achieving only 298 out of 528 votes in favor in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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