This election is about stopping BJP-RSS from capturing Tamil Nadu, claims Rahul Gandhi at rally in TN's Ranipet.
PTI | Ranipet(Tn) | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
This election is about stopping BJP-RSS from capturing Tamil Nadu, claims Rahul Gandhi at rally in TN's Ranipet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Ranipet
- Tamil Nadu
- BJP
- RSS
- politics
- elections
- congress
- leadership
- control
ALSO READ
Security Breach Allegations in Assam Elections: A Call for Action
Rahul Gandhi Rallies Against RSS-BJP's 'Delimitation' Bill
When I see RSS, BJP trying to attack TN, Tamil language, culture, I feel as if I am Tamil: Rahul Gandhi at TN poll rally.
'Stop this assault by RSS-BJP; they want to crush ideas of Periyar, your model of govt, destroy idea of social justice,' alleges Rahul in TN.
Piyush Goyal Targets DMK's 'Family Rule' Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections