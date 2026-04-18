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China Flexes Military Muscle with Joint Patrols

China's military conducted joint naval and air patrols in the East China Sea to test combat readiness. The operation was described as routine by Xu Chenghua, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army. These exercises aim to enhance joint operational capabilities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:56 IST
China Flexes Military Muscle with Joint Patrols
  • Country:
  • China

China's military recently executed a coordinated operation involving both naval and air forces in the East China Sea. The joint patrols were designed to test the People's Liberation Army's combat readiness, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command, Xu Chenghua, described these patrols as routine exercises. He emphasized that the operations aimed to evaluate and strengthen joint capabilities among the different branches of the armed forces.

This initiative underscores China's commitment to enhancing its military readiness in response to regional security dynamics, highlighting the strategic importance of the East China Sea for China's national defense strategy.

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