PM Modi Inaugurates Memorial in Honor of Revered Seer in Karnataka

In a significant event held in Mandya, Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira, a memorial dedicated to the revered spiritual leader, Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji. The inauguration was part of Modi's official itinerary during his visit to the state.

The Prime Minister's visit also saw the joint release of the book 'Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram' with former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The Mandira, designed in the traditional Dravidian style, stands not only as a place of homage but also as a testament to the enduring legacy of the late pontiff. Known for his tireless dedication to social service, Sri Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji made substantial contributions through the establishment of educational and healthcare institutions, embodying the belief that service is the highest form of worship.

Acknowledging cultural diversity, PM Modi also extended his greetings for Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year, an occasion celebrated with joy and community festivities. Modi's message, shared on social media, highlighted the festival's significance and its growing recognition, as he wished for prosperity and happiness for the upcoming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)