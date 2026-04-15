Left Menu

Powerful Quake Strikes Costa Rica's Coast

A magnitude 5.93 earthquake hit off the coast of Costa Rica early Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The tremor, reported at 0656 GMT, occurred at a depth of 18 kilometers (11.18 miles). This event adds to the frequent seismic activity observed in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:49 IST
Powerful Quake Strikes Costa Rica's Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 5.93 in magnitude shook the coastal region of Costa Rica early Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic event occurred at 0656 GMT, striking at a depth of 18 kilometers (approximately 11 miles), highlighting the area's ongoing geological activity.

Such natural phenomena are not uncommon in the region, known for its tectonic movements and potential impact on local communities.

TRENDING

1
Germany Pledges €20 Million Boost in Sudan Aid Amidst International Crisis

Germany Pledges €20 Million Boost in Sudan Aid Amidst International Crisis

 Global
2
Japan Launches $10 Billion Energy Security Framework Amid Middle East Tensions

Japan Launches $10 Billion Energy Security Framework Amid Middle East Tensio...

 Japan
3
AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?

AI's Role in Legal Documentation: Boon or Ethical Dilemma?

 India
4
Wipro Expands AI Capabilities with Alpha Net Consulting Acquisition

Wipro Expands AI Capabilities with Alpha Net Consulting Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026