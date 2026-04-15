Powerful Quake Strikes Costa Rica's Coast
A magnitude 5.93 earthquake hit off the coast of Costa Rica early Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The tremor, reported at 0656 GMT, occurred at a depth of 18 kilometers (11.18 miles). This event adds to the frequent seismic activity observed in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:49 IST
An earthquake measuring 5.93 in magnitude shook the coastal region of Costa Rica early Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
The seismic event occurred at 0656 GMT, striking at a depth of 18 kilometers (approximately 11 miles), highlighting the area's ongoing geological activity.
Such natural phenomena are not uncommon in the region, known for its tectonic movements and potential impact on local communities.