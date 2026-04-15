Turning the Tide: India's LPG Landscape Gains Consumer Trust

In a significant turn of events, consumer perception of LPG availability in India is witnessing a robust shift, marked by increasing confidence and a decline in previous concerns of scarcity. This confidence surge is attributed to the Government of India's decisive actions to reinforce supply consistency and transparency.

Data from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) indicates a noteworthy transformation in consumer behavior, driven by targeted enforcement measures. Over 1.28 lakh inspections and raids have been carried out since March 2026, leading to the seizure of more than 59,000 LPG cylinders. These efforts aim to curb hoarding and ensure transparent distribution.

Technological advancements have further bolstered consumer confidence, with digital LPG bookings now at 98% and OTP-based delivery authentication reaching 92%. The government's comprehensive approach has maintained supply stability across key sectors, further enhancing the resilience of India's LPG distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)