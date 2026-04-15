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Saudi Arabia Bolsters Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Boost

Saudi Arabia has pledged $3 billion in additional financial support to Pakistan and extended a $5 billion facility by three more years. This timely aid will bolster Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves as the nation faces the challenge of repaying $3.5 billion to the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:10 IST
Saudi Arabia Bolsters Pakistan's Economy with $3 Billion Boost
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  • Pakistan

Saudi Arabia has announced a fresh $3 billion financial aid package for Pakistan, along with an extension of an existing $5 billion facility for an additional three years. This development, reported by local media, comes at a critical time, as Pakistan is gearing up to repay $3.5 billion to the UAE later this month.

The financial backing was disclosed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb during his visit to Washington. Aurangzeb stated that the continuation of the $5 billion deposit would not adhere to the previous rollover arrangement but would instead be extended for long-term stability.

The increased financial support aims to stabilize Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves and align with the IMF's program requirements. As Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Türkiye, the aid signifies crucial support for Pakistan's external financing needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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