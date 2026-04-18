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Parliament's Special Session Ends Amidst Women's Reservation Bill Standoff

The final day of the Special Parliament Session concluded with both assemblies adjourned sine die. Key discussions included budgetary matters and bilateral agreements. A resulting standoff over the Women's Reservation Bill highlighted significant political tensions, with the government failing to secure its passage amidst opposition resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:36 IST
Parliament's Special Session Ends Amidst Women's Reservation Bill Standoff
Representative Image (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

As the curtain fell on the Special Parliament Session Saturday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha concluded their proceedings, adjourning sine die. The Budget session wrapped up with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P Radhakrishnan formally closing the sessions.

In a final address, Rajya Sabha Chairman Radhakrishnan hailed the contributions by members during the 270th session, noting its significance with budget discussions impacting national policy. He recalled debates on the President's Address and the comprehensive Union Budget discussions, underscoring the importance of this parliamentary session.

Key highlights included discussions on two pivotal ministries, the introduction of 50 Private Members' Bills, and debates in multiple regional languages. Despite productivity marked at 109.87%, the failure of the Women's Reservation Bill sparked a political standoff, rooted in opposition to its linkage with delimitation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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