Gehlot Challenges Modi Over Women's Reservation and Lok Sabha Elections
Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister of Rajasthan, challenges Prime Minister Modi to dissolve the Lok Sabha if he believes women will hold opposition accountable over the Women's Reservation Bill vote. Gehlot criticizes the delimitation based on the 2011 Census and raises concerns about OBC representation, also alleging election code violations.
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In a bold political move, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissolve the Lok Sabha and seek a fresh mandate. He questioned Modi's confidence that women would chastise the opposition over the Women's Reservation Bill vote.
Gehlot expressed concerns about rightful representation for OBC women with the proposed delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. He argued that a post-2026 caste census would better serve OBC women's representation.
Criticizing the timing of Modi's address amidst ongoing elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Gehlot accused the Election Commission of siding with the BJP, suggesting no consequences for the alleged Model Code of Conduct breach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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