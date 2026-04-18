Left Menu

Cabinet's 2% DA Hike Eases Inflation Impact for Government Employees

The Union Cabinet approved a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, increasing the rate from 58% to 60% of Basic Pay/Pension. This decision impacts over 50 lakh employees and 68 lakh pensioners, costing the exchequer Rs 6,791 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:08 IST
Cabinet's 2% DA Hike Eases Inflation Impact for Government Employees
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Union Cabinet approved a 2% increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, officially taking the allowance from 58% to 60% of the Basic Pay/Pension. This move is aimed at mitigating inflation impacts, costing the exchequer Rs 6,791 crore.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the decision will benefit over 50 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. He expressed enthusiasm over the decision, noting the substantial financial commitment made by the Government of India to support its workforce.

The increase, which follows the accepted formula from the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations, is set to become effective from January 1, 2026. It reflects the government's ongoing effort to align salaries and pensions with living costs.

TRENDING

1
Germany Calls for UNSC Reform at Global Summit

Germany Calls for UNSC Reform at Global Summit

 Spain
2
Stalled U.S.-Iran Talks: A Framework of Understanding Needed

Stalled U.S.-Iran Talks: A Framework of Understanding Needed

 Global
3
Hamirpur Police Crack Counterfeit Currency Syndicate

Hamirpur Police Crack Counterfeit Currency Syndicate

 India
4
Gujarat Titans' Resurrection: Nehra's Impact & Strategic Wins Propel Team

Gujarat Titans' Resurrection: Nehra's Impact & Strategic Wins Propel Team

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026