Left Menu

Revolutionary QR Code System Boosts Tourist Trust in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir authorities have implemented a QR code-based system to verify tourism service providers in Pahalgam. This initiative aims to restore tourist trust after a deadly attack last year. By scanning QR codes, tourists can verify service providers' identities, ensuring their safety and the authenticity of businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to restore tourist confidence in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir authorities have unveiled a QR code-based identification system for tourism service providers. This initiative comes in the wake of a brutal attack last year that left the region's safety credentials plummeting.

According to officials, the unique system allows tourists to easily verify the identity and credentials of service providers such as pony-ride operators, hawkers, and other vendors by scanning a QR code with their mobile devices. Each code contains detailed personal and verification information, thereby ensuring the authenticity and reliability of the services offered.

The introduction of this system has been widely welcomed by tourism stakeholders as a proactive measure to enhance security and trust. Vendors, both local and from outside J&K, have been thoroughly vetted before receiving their QR codes, ensuring a safer environment for tourists.

TRENDING

1
Germany Calls for UNSC Reform at Global Summit

Germany Calls for UNSC Reform at Global Summit

 Spain
2
Stalled U.S.-Iran Talks: A Framework of Understanding Needed

Stalled U.S.-Iran Talks: A Framework of Understanding Needed

 Global
3
Hamirpur Police Crack Counterfeit Currency Syndicate

Hamirpur Police Crack Counterfeit Currency Syndicate

 India
4
Gujarat Titans' Resurrection: Nehra's Impact & Strategic Wins Propel Team

Gujarat Titans' Resurrection: Nehra's Impact & Strategic Wins Propel Team

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026