Revolutionary QR Code System Boosts Tourist Trust in Kashmir

In a significant move to restore tourist confidence in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir authorities have unveiled a QR code-based identification system for tourism service providers. This initiative comes in the wake of a brutal attack last year that left the region's safety credentials plummeting.

According to officials, the unique system allows tourists to easily verify the identity and credentials of service providers such as pony-ride operators, hawkers, and other vendors by scanning a QR code with their mobile devices. Each code contains detailed personal and verification information, thereby ensuring the authenticity and reliability of the services offered.

The introduction of this system has been widely welcomed by tourism stakeholders as a proactive measure to enhance security and trust. Vendors, both local and from outside J&K, have been thoroughly vetted before receiving their QR codes, ensuring a safer environment for tourists.