Enforcement Task Force Accelerates Actions on Air Quality Violations in NCR

On April 17, the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) convened its 129th meeting to assess the outcomes of inspections conducted throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) between March 27 and April 10, 2026. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change disclosed that 162 inspections resulted in 64 infringement reports across pivotal sectors.

The inspections targeted key areas, including Construction and Demolition (C&D) sites, industrial facilities, and Diesel Generator (DG) sets, where violations were prevalent. Responding to these findings, the ETF recommended the closure of nine units, imposed restrictions on 18 DG sets, issued show cause notices to 11 entities, and levied environmental compensation penalties on six units.

A thorough examination of enforcement actions since April 2 revealed that 46 directives were issued, aiming to rectify issues predominantly linked to DG sets, industries, and C&D activities. A special focus has been placed on road dust control measures, which led to 126 violation identifications. The ETF emphasizes the necessity for effective inter-agency cooperation to ensure compliance and expedite enforcement actions.

In reviewing the broader enforcement landscape as of April 17, ETF highlighted over 26,800 inspections at various units and projects. These inspections have triggered 1,765 closure orders, with over 1,300 facilities resuming operations post-compliance checks. A notable 123 cases await resolution by the State Pollution Control Boards, while 293 entities are under further scrutiny.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to robust enforcement measures, data accuracy, and adherence to environmental guidelines to achieve lasting improvements in NCR's air quality metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)