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OneHorn's Ambitious Expansion: How Mechanisation and Entrepreneurship are Shaping India's Agri-Future

Kolkata's Nipha Group unveils the OneHorn brand, aiming to revolutionize India's agriculture machinery market. With plans to expand to 20 states and 10 countries, including the US and Europe, the brand focuses on mechanisation, entrepreneurship, and partner growth, already showing impressive sales figures and zero-debt status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:13 IST
OneHorn's Ambitious Expansion: How Mechanisation and Entrepreneurship are Shaping India's Agri-Future
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The Kolkata-based Nipha Group has announced the launch of its latest venture, OneHorn, aiming to capture the agricultural machinery market across 20 Indian states and 10 international territories, including the US and Europe. Company officials made the announcement, emphasizing the role of mechanisation and entrepreneurship in modernising India's agricultural sector.

Chairman Mahesh Chandra Shah highlighted that India stands at a significant crossroads where mechanisation must align with entrepreneurship, aiming to create a model that supports agripreneurs. Executive Director Aakash Shah explained that the OneHorn brand is crafted to empower partners with optimal products, systems, and support, reinforcing the company's vision of a make-in-India initiative.

Having begun in 1988 as a supplier of spare parts, Nipha has gradually expanded into creating comprehensive agriculture machinery. Managing Director Rakesh Shah stated, "Our agricultural equipment constitutes about 10% of our business, with expectations to grow this further." The launch saw attendance from 352 channel partners, underscoring the group's target of 20,000 partners by 2027, with special interest in US, Bangladesh, Nepal, and European markets for exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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