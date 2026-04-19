OneHorn's Ambitious Expansion: How Mechanisation and Entrepreneurship are Shaping India's Agri-Future

The Kolkata-based Nipha Group has announced the launch of its latest venture, OneHorn, aiming to capture the agricultural machinery market across 20 Indian states and 10 international territories, including the US and Europe. Company officials made the announcement, emphasizing the role of mechanisation and entrepreneurship in modernising India's agricultural sector.

Chairman Mahesh Chandra Shah highlighted that India stands at a significant crossroads where mechanisation must align with entrepreneurship, aiming to create a model that supports agripreneurs. Executive Director Aakash Shah explained that the OneHorn brand is crafted to empower partners with optimal products, systems, and support, reinforcing the company's vision of a make-in-India initiative.

Having begun in 1988 as a supplier of spare parts, Nipha has gradually expanded into creating comprehensive agriculture machinery. Managing Director Rakesh Shah stated, "Our agricultural equipment constitutes about 10% of our business, with expectations to grow this further." The launch saw attendance from 352 channel partners, underscoring the group's target of 20,000 partners by 2027, with special interest in US, Bangladesh, Nepal, and European markets for exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)