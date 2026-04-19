BWSSB's Landmark Biogas Initiative: A New Era in Urban Waste Management

Bangalore is on the brink of launching an ambitious biogas initiative under the aegis of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), aiming to set a precedent for urban waste management nationwide.

Approved by the state cabinet, the project is poised to be India's largest, converting 550 MLD of sewage into compressed biogas across five treatment plants. Over the next 20 years, this endeavor is projected to yield over Rs 120 crore in additional revenue without BWSSB bearing any capital or operational expenses.

Operating on a public-private partnership model, the initiative entrusts capital expenditure and operational responsibility to a private concessionaire. This strategic move is hailed as a significant step towards energy security and circular economy principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)