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Maharashtra Politics in Flux: Eknath Shinde's Rally Set to Address Zilla Parishad Row

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to address a rally in Satara following political tension over the Zilla Parishad election. The event, happening at Gandhi Maidan, will tackle local dissatisfaction and political opposition. Previously, BJP's Priya Shinde won the Satara ZP president post despite the Sena-NCP majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:50 IST
Maharashtra Politics in Flux: Eknath Shinde's Rally Set to Address Zilla Parishad Row
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In the wake of escalating political tension, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is scheduled to address a pivotal rally at Gandhi Maidan. The rally is set against the backdrop of recent electoral outcomes and subsequent political unrest.

The focal point of the meeting will be the recent elections where BJP's Priya Shinde was elected as the Satara Zilla Parishad president, narrowly defeating the Shiv Sena-NCP coalition despite the latter's majority stake in the rural body.

Given the intense political climate, the rally is expected to address local dissent and the accusations of police misconduct during the elections, highlighting the ongoing challenges within the governing Mahayuti alliance. Shinde will be a central figure in resolving the tensions that have gripped the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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