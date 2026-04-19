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Militant Attack Claims Lives of Two Security Personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two security personnel were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when unidentified militants opened fire in the Kurram Garhi area of Bannu district. Security forces have launched a search and clearance operation to track down the assailants, with additional police contingents deployed to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:48 IST
Militant Attack Claims Lives of Two Security Personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident on Sunday, unidentified militants fatally attacked two security personnel in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to local police reports.

The attack occurred in the Kurram Garhi area, within the jurisdiction of the Cantt Police Station in Bannu district, an area bordering North Waziristan.

Following the attack, security forces quickly responded by cordoning off the area and initiating a search operation to apprehend the assailants. Additional police forces have also been dispatched, and a comprehensive clearance operation is in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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