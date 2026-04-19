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Delayed Recognition: Student Awaits Painting Competition Prize

The Allahabad High Court has addressed a plea by Diksha Mishra, a student seeking her rightful Rs 51,000 cash prize from a district-level painting competition held by the Uttar Pradesh culture department. Despite winning first place, she hasn't received her award. The next court hearing is scheduled for April 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:59 IST
Delayed Recognition: Student Awaits Painting Competition Prize
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  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, the Allahabad High Court has demanded a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a pressing petition.

A student named Diksha Mishra has approached the court, seeking the cash prize of Rs 51,000 she won during a district-level painting competition six months ago.

The competition, organized under the state's Seva Pakhwada-2025 programme, has prompted the court to set its next hearing for April 23, pushing officials to expedite the resolution.

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