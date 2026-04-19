Delayed Recognition: Student Awaits Painting Competition Prize

In a significant legal move, the Allahabad High Court has demanded a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a pressing petition.

A student named Diksha Mishra has approached the court, seeking the cash prize of Rs 51,000 she won during a district-level painting competition six months ago.

The competition, organized under the state's Seva Pakhwada-2025 programme, has prompted the court to set its next hearing for April 23, pushing officials to expedite the resolution.