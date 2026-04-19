Germany's AI Revolution in the Industrial Sector

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for greater regulatory freedom for industrial AI in the EU, stating that this sector requires more flexibility than consumer AI to enhance productivity.

At the Hannover Messe industrial fair, Merz emphasized the importance of easing regulatory constraints to foster growth and efficiency in industrial AI.

Germany is determined to compete with the US and China, planning a fourfold increase in AI data processing capacity by 2030 to attract high-income jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)