Germany's AI Revolution in the Industrial Sector
Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for regulatory freedom in EU's industrial AI sector to enhance productivity. He emphasizes easing the burden on industrial AI to boost its growth and efficiency, helping Germany compete globally. Berlin plans to quadruple AI data processing capacity by 2030.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanover | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for greater regulatory freedom for industrial AI in the EU, stating that this sector requires more flexibility than consumer AI to enhance productivity.
At the Hannover Messe industrial fair, Merz emphasized the importance of easing regulatory constraints to foster growth and efficiency in industrial AI.
Germany is determined to compete with the US and China, planning a fourfold increase in AI data processing capacity by 2030 to attract high-income jobs.
(With inputs from agencies.)