Left Menu

Germany's AI Revolution in the Industrial Sector

Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for regulatory freedom in EU's industrial AI sector to enhance productivity. He emphasizes easing the burden on industrial AI to boost its growth and efficiency, helping Germany compete globally. Berlin plans to quadruple AI data processing capacity by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanover | Updated: 19-04-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 23:53 IST
Germany's AI Revolution in the Industrial Sector
Chancellor Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • United States

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for greater regulatory freedom for industrial AI in the EU, stating that this sector requires more flexibility than consumer AI to enhance productivity.

At the Hannover Messe industrial fair, Merz emphasized the importance of easing regulatory constraints to foster growth and efficiency in industrial AI.

Germany is determined to compete with the US and China, planning a fourfold increase in AI data processing capacity by 2030 to attract high-income jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media report

UPDATE 1-Russia detains German citizen for 'terrorist' plot, Russian media r...

 Global
3
As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, exploitation

As Murshidabad debates infiltration, SIR, its beedi workers battle poverty, ...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

UPDATE 1-India arrests officials at aviation regulator, Reliance in drone br...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026