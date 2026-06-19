PoK unrest mirrors pre-1971 Bangladesh situation, Pakistan may vanish from world map: Himachal Governor

Expressing concern over the deteriorating situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday said the circumstances unfolding there bear similarities to those that led to the creation of Bangladesh in 1971, and warned that a time could come when Pakistan itself may cease to exist on the world map. The Governor also voiced concern over the growing menace of plastic waste in the hills during the tourism season and stressed the need for stronger civic awareness and environmental responsibility.

He said the ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) reflects deep public dissatisfaction with the Pakistani establishment and warned that developments in the region resemble the conditions that preceded the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. Speaking to mediapersons after attending a programme at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla, the Governor said people in PoK compare their condition with that of residents in Jammu and Kashmir and naturally feel frustrated over the lack of basic facilities and development.

"When the Partition took place in 1947, the areas now known as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir became part of Pakistan. Today, people there compare their situation with that of Jammu and Kashmir in India. Their frustration is understandable because even their day-to-day needs are not being met," he said. The Governor alleged that instead of addressing public grievances, the Pakistani authorities were responding with force. "If people raise demands from their government and the response is bullets and repression, it raises serious questions," he said.

Drawing a parallel with historical events, Shukla said the circumstances in Pakistan were increasingly resembling those that led to the formation of Bangladesh in 1971. "The conditions that resulted in Bangladesh's creation are emerging once again. It is possible that in the future Pakistan may not even be visible on the world map," he remarked. Commenting on the recent tensions in West Asia and their possible impact on India, the Governor said the country's economy and supply chains had remained largely stable due to prudent leadership and a farsighted foreign policy.

"India is a major market, and the world understands its importance. Despite global uncertainties, our economy has not suffered significant disruption. Any temporary difficulties are likely to be overcome soon," he said. Asked about the restrictions imposed at Raj Bhavan to reduce vehicle usage and encourage online meetings during the West Asia crisis, Shukla said the measures would continue for the time being. "The arrangements remain in place at present. If there is any change, it will be communicated," he added.

The Governor also expressed concern over increasing litter and plastic waste in Himachal Pradesh's tourist destinations during the ongoing tourism season. Stressing the importance of civic sense, he said environmental responsibility begins at home. "These values and habits must start within families. When such awareness is instilled at home, people begin to treat national and public property as their own," he said.

While acknowledging ongoing efforts to tackle the issue, Shukla said there was a need to further strengthen awareness campaigns and enforcement measures to keep the hills clean and preserve the state's fragile environment. (ANI)