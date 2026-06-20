Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma practices yoga with women police personnel ahead of International Yoga Day

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday practised yoga with personnel from the women's police patrol unit at his official residence in Jaipur as part of activities being organised ahead of International Yoga Day. The yoga session was held at the Chief Minister's residence, where women police personnel and members of the patrol unit joined the Chief Minister in promoting the message of healthy living through regular yoga practice.

Addressing the participants, Sharma said yoga is not merely an exercise but the foundation of a healthy body, a calm mind and a balanced life. He said regular yoga practice helps make an individual physically strong, mentally positive and spiritually energetic.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people across the state to participate in the various programmes being organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21. According to Sharma, yoga events are being organised at district, block and Gram Panchayat levels across Rajasthan, besides educational institutions and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The event was part of a series of programmes being conducted in the run-up to International Yoga Day, which is observed annually on June 21. Preparations for the International Day of Yoga 2026 have gathered pace across the country, with several states organising countdown events and mass yoga sessions ahead of the global celebration.

This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga. According to the United Nations, the theme for 2026 is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting the role of yoga in promoting active, healthy and independent living across age groups. In the run-up to the observance, yoga-related events have been organised in different parts of the country. A 24-hour countdown event was held at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, while preparations are underway at Red Road in Kolkata.

Mega yoga sessions have also been organised in Jammu and Kashmir, including at Sanasar in Ramban district, while water sports players showcased floating yoga at Pokhribal Lake in Srinagar. Similar programmes were held in Uttar Pradesh and Goa ahead of the International Day of Yoga. International Yoga Day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 following a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has since grown into a global movement. (ANI)