Bihar court grants interim relief to educator Khan Sir in coaching institute firing case

A Bihar Court on Saturday granted interim relief to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', during the hearing of his anticipatory bail plea. The court upheld a 'no coercive action' order, directing the police not to take any harsh action against him until the next hearing in connection with the coaching institute firing case.

Earlier, the Patna Police had registered an FIR against Faisal Khan and two others in connection with the June 2 firing and vandalism incident outside his coaching institute. The FIR registration took place days after a group of people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and pelted stones at its premises earlier that week.

Two guards associated with the institute were arrested based on video evidence, officials said today. According to a press release issued by the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, the incident occurred on the night of June 2 at approximately 10:10 PM. A group of individuals reportedly engaged in stone-pelting and vandalism at the Khan Global Studies coaching centre.

"Following the incident, Case No. 410/26 was registered, and an investigation was launched. During the course of the probe, a video was recovered which showed two individuals engaging in aerial firing following the act of vandalism," the police statement read. Upon verification of the video footage, the police identified and detained two guards associated with the institute. Based on the investigation into the sequence of events and the recovery of the weapons, the police named Khan Sir and two others in the FIR under the abetment and Arms Act sections.

Later, in light of the incident, the Patna Police also issued an appeal to the student community, urging them not to get swayed by professional rivalries or competition between various coaching centres. "All students are requested not to be misled by anyone amidst coaching center competitions. No compromise will be made regarding crime control and the maintenance of law and order," the statement emphasised. (ANI)