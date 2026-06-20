Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy highlights global participation in yoga day celebrations

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday highlighted the growing global participation in Yoga-related programmes, stating that India's initiative to mark June 21 as the International Day of Yoga has received widespread acceptance across the world. Speaking at a programme organised at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, the Union Minister said the celebrations in Telangana have become a regular feature with strong public participation. "The Government of India initiated the celebration of 21st June as International Day of Yoga across the world," he said.

He further noted that Hyderabad has been witnessing sustained enthusiasm around the Yoga Day celebrations. "In Hyderabad, prominent people have been observing a 24-hour countdown to 21st June for the past 7 years. Even today, a fantastic program was organised in Parade Grounds here," Reddy added. "Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts participated in this. Telangana Governor, former Vice President of India, former Governors, MPs and MLAs, actors, Yoga associations, students and 45 foreign delegates participated in the program today," he said.

The International Day of Yoga, observed annually on June 21, continues to draw large-scale participation across India and abroad, promoting Yoga as a global wellness practice. International Yoga Day is observed annually, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi.

According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. Meanwhile, preparations for the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 have reached a fever pitch across the country, with massive countdown events and unique practice sessions being organised to mark the global celebration.

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts, practitioners, and citizens are joining hands across various states to set an energetic tone for the main event on June 21 (Sunday). 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day, according to the United Nations. This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", emphasises that Yoga is for all age groups and can be a valuable practice for healthy ageing, helping people stay active, independent, and engaged. (ANI)